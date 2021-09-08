Game that marks Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to England will be exclusive to Star+ · TV News

Disney has decided to air Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United debut only for Star+, its new streaming service launched last week. United x Newscastle will happen next Saturday (11), from 11:00 am (Brasilia time). The broadcast will feature the American company’s football team.

The information was confirmed by Disney Communication to TV news. The narration of the match will be by Paulo Andrade, with comments from Mário Marra and Carlos Eugênio Simon to talk about the refereeing decisions. Correspondent João Castelo Branco will be at Old Trafford, Manchester, with coverage in loco.

The decision to put Cristiano Ronaldo back on the streaming service was to boost the company’s new platform and attract new subscribers. The company is expected to scale some big games on the same schedule, with the aim of strengthening its newest bet.

What is striking is that Lionel Messi’s debut at Paris Saint-Germain, by the French Championship, was used to have the opposite effect – to bomb the audience of ESPN Brasil, one of Disney’s sports channels. The company wants to try to find a balance between the two media.

At the same time as United vs Newcastle, ESPN Brazil will show another English game, with Leicester vs Manchester City. On ESPN2, the attraction will be Arsenal vs. Norwich.

The Premier League is exclusive to Disney until the end of the 2021/2022 season. The company is interested in renewing it, but is waiting for the call to start the bidding.