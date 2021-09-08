GDF anticipates vaccination for those who have a date set until September 24 – Agência Brasília

Starting next Wednesday (8), people who have the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines scheduled on the vaccine card until September 24th will be able to anticipate receiving the second dose. Just look for one of the vaccination points that offer these immunizers.

The information was released at a press conference on Monday (6), in the auditorium of the Health Department. During the interview, the Secretary of Health, General Pafiadache, also explained how the public network is advancing to reduce the waiting list for elective surgeries and on the relocation of covid patients to field hospitals.

“We are concentrating patients with covid in field hospitals, thus freeing up wards and ICUs so that we can act in the elective surgery queues”General Pafiadache, Secretary of Health

“We are concentrating patients with covid in field hospitals, thus freeing up wards and ICUs so that we can act in lines for elective surgeries, which have been held back for a long time. Some units are already working in the third shift to ensure more agility in this process”, he informed.

A task force has been set up to increase surgical production and operate those who need the procedure. The task force began with the regional hospitals of Taguatinga, Samambaia and Materno Infantil de Brasília. Later this week, hospitals in Asa Norte, Santa Maria, Base and Região Leste will start the task force.

These units will work with three shifts of surgeries, made possible thanks to the authorization of the Secretariat of Economy, which released 10,000 hours of work for a defined period (TPD) for health workers.

Service to the population

The Secretary of Health spoke about the efforts that are being used with the building maintenance of several health units to improve service to the population. Hospitals in Asa Norte and Gama had their emergency rooms recently renovated. In addition to them, the hospital in Sobradinho had its wards revitalized and the hospital in Ceilândia had its surgical center renovated.

Health units have organized themselves in the demobilization of ICU, infirmary and ICU beds to increase the hospitalization capacity for non-covid patients and offer more postsurgical beds. According to the assistant secretary of Health Assistance, Raquel Beviláqua, demobilization continues to take place throughout the network.

“We are with 58.56% occupancy in covid ICU beds. We have 26 vacant beds and only three patients are waiting for those beds. 185 beds have already been relocated to the field hospitals and those attached to Ceilândia and Samambaia,” he explains.

Raquel Beviláqua adds: “We are working to streamline care and speed up surgeries.” Also according to the assistant secretary, patients awaiting elective surgery must update registration data in case of change of number or address.

About the third dose, the Health Department awaits the sending of vaccines by the Ministry of Health and asks the population to wait for an official announcement of the folder

“Patients who are in line for surgery must always keep their data up to date so that the regulatory complex can get in touch, if any data has been changed. Just go to any UBS to get the update”, he highlights.

cardiac surgeries

An agreement reached between the Public Ministry, Health Department and the Institute of Cardiology of the DF (ICDF) provides for an increase in pediatric cardiac surgeries performed in the unit. Today, there are, on average, 17 surgeries in this specialty at the ICDF through a contract with the secretariat. From this agreement, the unit will perform at least 29 coronary surgeries monthly.

“ICDF is prepared to realize this amount, there are around 80 to 90 children awaiting surgery. It is a great measure that will make health advance in the issue of pediatric heart disease that requires surgery”, explains the Secretary of Health.

Adolescent Vaccination

About the vaccination of teenagers, so far, about 70% of the 17-year-old public has already been vaccinated. The Health Department awaits a new shipment of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (the only one authorized by Anvisa for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years) to continue the immunization of these young people.

According to the deputy secretary of Health Surveillance, Fabiano dos Anjos, the Federal District will receive, this evening, 31,590 doses of Pfizer vaccine to continue the vaccination. The immunizers will be for the second dose. Next Wednesday (8) is expected the arrival of another 26,910 for the second dose and 16,380 for the first.

On the so-called third dose, the Department of Health awaits the sending of vaccines by the Ministry of Health and asks the population not to look for these doses in health facilities before an official announcement by the folder.

*With information from the Health Department