General criticism and euphoria for a goal by Guedes on the debut mark Corinthians draw; see tweets

by

Corinthians drew 1-1 with Juventude on Tuesday night, playing at the Neo Química Arena. In a long-awaited match with a lot of anticipation by the fans, Timão left something to be desired and Fiel did not spare criticism.

Alvinegra team left behind on the scoreboard in the first half and took a long time to react. In view of the performance below, the Corinthians fans did not spare general criticism on social networks: from Sylvinho to athletes like Jô and Gabriel were questioned – see the repercussions below.

Even with a bad performance, Corinthians got their equalizer in the final stretch of the game. The goal was by Róger Guedes, who made his debut as a starter, which caused euphoria in the crowd.

With the point conquered in Itaquera, Corinthians returns to the field only next Sunday. The team from Alvinegra will face Atlético-GO away from home, at 18:15, for the Brasileirão.

Check out the tweets about Corinthians’ draw

