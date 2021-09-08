General criticism and euphoria for a goal by Guedes on the debut mark Corinthians draw; see tweets

Corinthians drew 1-1 with Juventude on Tuesday night, playing at the Neo Química Arena. In a long-awaited match with a lot of anticipation by the fans, Timão left something to be desired and Fiel did not spare criticism.

Alvinegra team left behind on the scoreboard in the first half and took a long time to react. In view of the performance below, the Corinthians fans did not spare general criticism on social networks: from Sylvinho to athletes like Jô and Gabriel were questioned – see the repercussions below.

Even with a bad performance, Corinthians got their equalizer in the final stretch of the game. The goal was by Róger Guedes, who made his debut as a starter, which caused euphoria in the crowd.

With the point conquered in Itaquera, Corinthians returns to the field only next Sunday. The team from Alvinegra will face Atlético-GO away from home, at 18:15, for the Brasileirão.

Check out the tweets about Corinthians’ draw

Jo does absolutely NOTHING. Can’t hold a ball in attack, even pivot — mateus (@mateusgsx1) September 8, 2021

Against Corinthians’ attack, the center forward is the last to arrive. With all due respect, I already gave it to Jô. — Alvinegra Chronicle (@cronicasccp) September 8, 2021

Joe isn’t winning one, just one less player on the field — Rarity ˢᶜᶜᵖ (@Eurarity) September 8, 2021

It’s looking like that bunch of Corinthians x Atlético-GO: a limited and well-positioned team that isn’t even playing so well can leave Corinthians without seeing the color of the ball Sylvinho is too weak, god in heaven — PARASEMPRE77 (@parasempre77) September 8, 2021

Sylvinho put Guedes on the wing. this is the tweet. — Central Corinthians $SCCP (@centralcoringao) September 8, 2021

Has anyone told Sylvinho that he has a replacement in football? — Don’t let Rock out of you (@stoneofexile) September 8, 2021

10 days without games, 8 days of training after 2 days off… the fan of #Corinthians there is no quiet moment — Loyal Informant (@Fiel Informant) September 8, 2021

Put Xavier to play, Sylvinho. For God’s sake, man. Supporting Gabriel in the field is no longer possible. — SCCP News (@_sccpnews) September 8, 2021

things I don’t understand: – Gabriel, Holder

– Guedes scoring side

– Fagner hitting foul — Central Corinthians $SCCP (@centralcoringao) September 8, 2021

CORINTHIANS GOAL! CORNETED LUCKY FDP! It’s from the Faithful 123! ROGER GUEDES LUXURY DEBUT! — Rafa SCCP (@gilgil22) September 8, 2021

There will be no way, it’s talk to retire the 123 shirt after the passage of Roger Guedes. — Gabriel Curty (@Ga_Curty) September 8, 2021

IS IT EARLY TO SAY TR AMO ROGER GUEDES?? FUCK YOU I’VE ALWAYS BEEN EARLY LOVE YOU MY 123 — Giselle Andreolla (@andreolla77) September 8, 2021

Roger Guedes, the best 123 shirt in Brazil — Marielle Rojas (@rojas_mari) September 8, 2021

I WANT EVERYONE TO FUCK THEM I’M RIGHT NOW GOING TO BUY MY SHIRT 123 ROGER GUEDES IS MY FORTRESS MY PEACE ROGER GUEDES IS MY BEST FRIEND AND MY RELIGION TOO — Caio 🕳️ (@Lazanha_09) September 8, 2021

roger guedes 123; my man, my love, my hero, my everything. — camzι (@sccpmills) September 8, 2021

Roger Guedes is already the greatest 123 in the history of Football. — curtainskk (@cortinaskk) September 8, 2021

