Gil do Vigor speaks out against government and promises to try to help Brazil | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Gilberto promises to study to help the country

Former BBC Gilberto Nogueira used his social networks to vent about the situation in Brazil and talk about the protests that marked this Interpending Day. Gil do Vigor also criticized the government of current president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In videos shared by Instagram stories, the economist who is currently living in the United States for his PhD, said that he will “kill himself with so much studying” and is looking for some way to help the country.

“Independence is having food, being able to live, having respect, living in a country where violence does not kill LGBTQIA+ all the time. It’s also having food, clothes and jobs. I pray for our country. He can. be chipped today, but I’m going to kill myself studying and, somehow, I’m going to help our country,” he said.

On Twitter, Gil also spoke out against the current government and said that Brazil needs freedom and fewer trials.