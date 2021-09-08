Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes Neto travel together to France

Singer Giulia Be, 22, and actor Romulo Arantes Neto, 34, are in Paris after being seen kissing yesterday at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo.

The two remained embraced before boarding the site and today they published stories in the French capital. Discreet, the supposed couple did not pose together, but shared records of the same landscape on a balcony.

Yesterday, the artists posted clicks of the trip and airports, without revealing the destination. “The vacation has begun,” Romulo wrote as he posed on a plane.

Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes Neto post stories from the same landscape in Paris Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Romulo has been single since June, when he broke up with Argentine model Sonia Vasena.

The singer ended her relationship with model Eduardo Chady in November 2020, and even commented on speculation about an affair with DJ Pedro Sampaio in August.

“We’re just friends and I’m even afraid to color this friendship,” he said in an interview with “OtaLab” from UOL.

Giulia Be and Romulo Arantes Neto kiss at the airport in Guarulhos, SP