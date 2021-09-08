Globo defines attraction that will replace Caldeirão with Mion in January 2022

The advertising market was informed earlier this week that the session Box Office Champions will replace the Cauldron with Mion from January 2022 on the plim plim network schedule.

Remembering that Marcos Mion signed a contract with Grupo Globo to present some projects at Multishow. But due to Luciano Huck’s migration to Globo’s Sunday nights, the former presenter of A Fazenda will break a branch until December in command of ‘Caldirão’.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

Mion at BBB 22

The column found that from the next edition of Globo’s confinement reality, Marcos Mion will be the reserve presenter of the attraction led by Tiago Leifert. In the past, André Marques occupied that vacancy. This subject is treated in secret behind the scenes of Venus platinum.

Marcos Mion (Globe/Disclosure)

Before taking charge of the Bigs’ Ultra Big, Leifert will present the The Voice Brazil which is scheduled to premiere on October 26th. Unlike BBB, reality music is recorded well in advance. And only the grand final will be broadcast live from Globo Studios on December 23