Goiás x Cruzeiro: Click and watch the match live for Brasileirão Série B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad / Cruise Cáceres has recovered from injury and will make his first game with Luxembourg

Cruzeiro will face Goiás this Tuesday (7th) to continue with chances of reaching its biggest goal of the season: access to Serie A. In addition, the victory away from home, in Goiânia, is essential to keep Raposa out of the zone. of drawdown. In nomento, Cruzeiro is in 15th place, with 25 points, while Vitória, first team in Z-4, has 23 points.

For the match, coach Luxemburgo promotes changes in the starting lineup. Cáceres returns to the right-back and Rômulo will team up in the middle, with Adriano. Another novelty is the presence of Rafael Sóbis in attack, alongside Wellington Nem and Bruno José.

Follow the Itatiaia Sports Journey. Narration by Alberto Rodrigues, comments by Edu Panzi, reports by Samuel Venâncio, Álvaro Damião and Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchoring of Emerson Pancieri.

If in the last game, in Maceió, the rain and the soggy lawn harmed Fox’s football, tonight’s match has everything to be different. Serrinha’s lawn, in Goiânia, is a real “carpet”, praised by all of the Cruzeiro delegation.

The celestial team is undefeated under the command of Luxa and is looking for another triumph away from home: it has already beaten Brusque and Náutico. In six games there are three wins and three draws.