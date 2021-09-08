Government of SP fines president Bolsonaro in an act on Avenida Paulista

On Tuesday (7), the Government of São Paulo applied a new notice to President Jair Bolsonaro for not wearing a mask during the demonstration that took place on Avenida Paulista, in the capital. The agents of the State Sanitary Surveillance also fined another 13 authorities and personalities, including deputies, secretaries, religious leaders, artists and businessmen during the act during today’s holiday.

It is already the seventh occasion that Bolsonaro fails to comply with sanitary norms in the territory of São Paulo, accumulating six relapses (see history below).

The assessments in state legislation and Federal Law No. 14,019 of 2020, which mandate the use of masks, are subject to the penalties provided for in Law No. 6,437 of 1977, which provides for a fine of up to R$1.5 million for very serious sanitary infractions.

Another 13 authorities were fined during the demonstrations in the capital. Among them are:

– André Porciuncula – Undersecretary of Promotion and Incentive to Culture;

– Carla Zambelli – Federal Deputy (SP)

– Danilo Balas – State Deputy (SP)

– General Girão Monteiro – Federal Deputy (RN)

– Luciano Hang – Businessman

– Marcio Labre – Federal Deputy (RJ)

– Marco Feliciano – Federal Deputy (SP)

– Magno Malta

– Mário Frias – Special Secretary of Culture

– Grandson – Singer

– Silas Malafaia

– Suellen Rosim – Mayor of Bauru (SP)

-Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas – Minister of Infrastructure

The notice of infraction will be sent to everyone via the post office and describes the rules provided for in the legislation.

All citizens, including public and political figures, must ensure individual and collective protection. The maintenance of preventive measures already known and recommended by national and international health authorities, which include the use of masks, remain crucial for the prevention of COVID-19.

History of assessments to Bolsonaro

The first offense took place on June 12, at a demonstration in the capital. The appeal presented to the notice was dismissed, resulting in a fine, whose appeal is under analysis. On June 25, Bolsonaro committed his first recidivism and was booked at an event in Sorocaba. The appeal was also dismissed, with the imposition of a fine, which is also under analysis.

On these two occasions, the sanctions were applied for failure to comply with the law that determines the use of masks in public places to prevent COVID-19, not complying with state legislation (Decree No. 64,959 and resolution SS 96), there has already been a request for appeal and rejection for the first two, which resulted in fines of R$ 552.71 each.

The third recidivism occurred on July 31, in Presidente Prudente. In this case, you can be fined up to R$ 290.9 thousand for the encouragement and involvement in actions that pose a risk to public health according to the state Sanitary Code (law 10,083 of 1998). The deadline for appealing the notice of infraction is still in effect.

The other three assessments occurred during the president’s visit to three cities in the Vale do Ribeira. The position in these cases violated Federal Law No. 14,019 of 2020, which requires the use of masks, and subject it to the penalties provided for in Law No. 6,437 of 1977, which provides for fines that can reach R$4.5 million. All are in the appeal stage.

Once the resources for the fines have been exhausted, the president must pay the respective amounts or he may have his name included in the active debt of the State and in Serasa.

balance sheets

The State Sanitary Surveillance carried out, from July 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021, 427,188 inspections and 9,965 assessments throughout the state for violations of the COVID-19 prevention rules.

The Government of SP relies on the population’s collaboration both to respect the rules and to collaborate in the fight against irregularities, and receives complaints 24 hours a day by telephone 0800 771 3541 or e-mail [email protected] .