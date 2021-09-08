Government of SP updates information on combating coronavirus

Press conference on Wednesday (8) will be held from 12:45 pm at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in São Paulo.

The Government of São Paulo presents this Wednesday (8), at 12:45 pm, at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, information on combating the coronavirus (COVID-19).

To participate

Due to the spread of the disease, the Department of Communication has taken measures so that journalists are not close to each other in these events.

However, if any communication vehicle prefers not to appear in loco, you can ask questions through WhatsApp from the Department of Communication: (11) 9-5492-7135, from 10:30 to 11:00. Journalists must submit full name, media and the question.

Afterwards, those selected will ask their own questions during the conference via videoconference, from the Zoom application. For this, they will individually receive, through WhatsApp, the password to access the room/meeting. It will be necessary to enter this room/meeting at 11:00 am for the appropriate audio and video tests.

The Zoom app works on computers and mobile phones. To download it, just access the link: http://us04web.zoom.us/download. The online questions will respect the daily vehicle alternation criteria.

IMPORTANT: it is always necessary to activate the video and audio functions.

To go with

The press conference may be followed by official channels of the Government of São Paulo on social networks:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/governosp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/governosp

Vimeo: http://www.vimeo.com/governosp

Mixlr: http://mixlr.com/governosp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/governosp

Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/governmentsp

Instagram: instagram.com/governosp