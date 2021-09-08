Grêmio threatens not to take the field if Fla has fans at Maracanã

The release of part of the public at Maracanã for the match between Flamengo and Grêmio, on September 15, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, bothered the tricolor leaders, who threatened not to take the field.

As the Arena do Grêmio was closed to the fans in the first game (Fla’s 4-0 rout), the Gauchos pointed out a lack of sporting balance to defend their thesis. If the plan is fulfilled, the owners of the house will be declared winners by the score of 3-0.

O UOL Sport confirmed with members of the tricolor summit that the club will not give up its rights. To “Rádio Guaíba”, Nestor Hein, legal director of Tricolor, confirmed:

“Grêmio had a game with Flamengo without fans. Due to the equity system and by the CBF rules, the second must also be like that. If Flamengo insists, we won’t play. If they have fans, Grêmio won’t enter the field” .

The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro, in an opinion released yesterday (8), released the presence of fans for three games of the Rubro-negro: duels with Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro, and Barcelona de Guayaquil, for the Libertadores . The capacity will be gradually increased and the withdrawal of tickets will depend on the presentation of proof of the vaccine against covid-19 and a test carried out within 48 hours beforehand.

The first game against Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, on the 15th, in the Copa do Brasil, may receive 24,783 fans, around 35% of the total capacity of Maracanã. In the second duel with Grêmio, on the 19th, the capacity will increase to 40%, while the match with the Ecuadorians may receive 35,035, approximately 50% of the stadium’s capacity.

In the document favorable to the presence of the public at Maracanã, the City Hall emphasizes that it is “conditioned to the strict observance of the protocol” presented by Rubro-Negro, and, among the requested adjustments, there is an indication that “every public present at the Maracanã stadium, on September 15, 19 and 22, it will be monitored by SMS through the CPF number for a period of 15 days.”

Fla released, this morning (8), an official note pointing out that it will not participate in the meeting called by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to discuss the return of the public to stadiums in the matches of national competitions.

In the document, Rubro-Negro maintains that “it is not up to the CBF or the clubs to decide on the existence or not of audiences in the stadiums, as this is not a matter of their sporting competence”.

The club also recalled that it filed an injunction with the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), “aiming at obtaining a decision that recognized that it is not up to the CBF to interfere in the extrafield and sanitary issue, which is the resumption of public in stadiums”.

“In this context, Flamengo, although they are always happy to be with the other clubs and to be present at the CBF, as a matter of principle and legal logic, cannot accept the call made, because it understands that it would be nonsense to participate in a deliberative session on an issue that escapes the CBF’s sporting competence, is reserved for local authorities and conflicts with the decision handed down by the distinguished STJD, in the person of its president”, says an excerpt of the note.

See note from Flamengo in full:

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, taking note of its call by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to participate in a meeting of the Technical Council, today, September 8, 2021, with a single agenda to deliberate on the return of the public to the stadiums in the matches of national competitions, it comes to provide the following clarifications.

Since the public authorities allowed the return of football without an audience, Flamengo maintains, clearly and unequivocally, that it is not up to the CBF or the clubs to decide on the existence or not of audiences in the stadiums, as this is not a matter for their sporting competence.

In this sense, on September 26, 2020, Flamengo published an official note stating that, as the Superior Federal Court (STF) had already decided, it is exclusively up to the local government authorities to rule on the possibility or not of public in sporting events or another nature.

Consistent with what it has always defended, Flamengo filed an injunction before the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) in order to obtain a decision recognizing that it is not up to the CBF to interfere in the extra-field and sanitary issue, which is the resumption of public in stadiums .

The Hon. President of the STJD, Dr. Otávio Noronha, issued an injunction acknowledging that it is not up to the CBF to address this issue (verbis): “It is not, in principle, for the Sports Administration Entity to interfere and deny the execution of the set of measures adopted by the State, for the gradual resumption of activities – including reflections on the economy – for lacking, in addition to competence, the adequate technical support and the legitimacy attributed to democratically elected governors”.

After more than a year and a half of football without an audience, Flamengo sees the return of the public to football, authorized by the responsible government authorities, as a matter of paramount importance, both in the relationship of the clubs with their fans as well as in the financial survival of the entities sports.

It is worth mentioning that Conmebol itself has already recognized that the return of the public to the stadiums is a health issue that must follow the regulations of local governments, which is why Flamengo has already been playing with the public in Libertadores, regardless of how the other squares are in this regard. sports.

In this context, Flamengo, although they are always happy to be with the other clubs and to be present at the CBF, as a matter of principle and legal logic, cannot accept the call made, because it understands that it would be nonsense to participate in a session deliberative on an issue that escapes the sporting competence of the CBF, is reserved to the local authorities and conflicts with the decision rendered by the distinguished STJD, in the person of its president“.