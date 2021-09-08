Gretchen Appeals to Joe Biden to Reverse US Visa Canceled

Gretchen (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Gretchen, whose visa to the United States had been permanently canceled almost ten years ago, has been trying to turn the situation around. She lost permission to enter the country when news broke that she would be working illegally in an American cafeteria.

With the input of joe Biden in the government, the artist intends to make a request to be able to return to the country.

“I still have that restriction with the United States and something I would like to review. Now that the president there and Joe Biden has changed, I want to try to reverse this situation. At the time that news came out that I was working illegally in a diner there, they canceled my visa permanently,” she told Quem magazine.

Gretchen He also states that he does not intend to live in the North American country and that he is going to gather proofs to make an appeal to the president.

“Now I’m trying to make a letter of forgiveness with this new president, proving my singing career, as an artist. Even because I didn’t do anything wrong and I know of cases of people who did even hard things and manage to get back there,” he said.

“I don’t know why my case turned into this. I hope I can go back and play there. I have no intention of living there anymore. Even because I’m a European citizen,” he said. Gretchen, who also resides in Portugal.

The actress joked that she will use her influence on social media to pressure the American president.

“We’re going to run a campaign so I can do it. Maybe they don’t go up the hashtag #JoeBidenLiberaGretchen on Twitter. It’s been about 10 years since that happened. But I hope one day I’ll be able to circulate there again, as I do honestly everywhere in the world.” he said.