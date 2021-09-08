Gretchen pleads with Joe Biden to reverse canceled visa: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’

The singer Gretchen, 62, said he would write a letter to the president of the U.S, Joe Biden, with an appeal to retrieve his US visa, which was canceled nearly 10 years ago.

In an interview with Quem, Gretchen said that permission to enter the US was permanently canceled in 2012, when she was spending a season in the country and some press reports reported that she would be working in a cafeteria.

“I still have that restriction with the United States and it’s something I’d like to review. Now that the president there has changed and it’s Joe Biden, I want to try to reverse that situation. By the time that news came out that I was working illegally in a cafeteria there, my visa was definitely canceled”, said Rainha do Bumbum.

Gretchen said she will make a letter of forgiveness, in which she intends to prove her career as a singer and artist. “I didn’t do anything wrong and I know of people who have even done hard things and are able to get back there,” said the singer.

She explains that she has no intention of returning to live in the United States, but that she would like to tour the country and play shows.

“I don’t know why my case turned into this. I hope I can get back to hanging out there and playing shows. I have no intention of living there anymore. Even because I’m a European citizen”, the singer told Quem.

