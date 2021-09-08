Grupo Pão de Açúcar opens more than 60 new job openings; Look

GPA, owner of Pão de Açúcar and Extra, opens 66 job openings in some states of the country. Check benefits and positions in dispute.

The Pão de Açúcar group opened 66 job vacancies in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Mato Grosso. Opportunities are for middle and senior levels, in the administrative, customer service, fiscal, operational and food areas.

To apply for one of the vacancies, simply access the job vacancies website. On the page reserved for jobs offered by the Pão de Açúcar group, you can find out about all the opportunities, the city where you will work and the level of education required. In addition, you can check requirements and assignments for the position.

The group store where the professional will compete in the selection process was also made available. Some positions have a pre-established salary value, others will be combined with professionals.

company benefits

Group employees receive certain established benefits, depending on their position. Check out:

Health care;

Dental care;

Breakfast;

Meal at work;

Basic basket;

Life insurance;

Development assistance;

Transportation vouchers;

Discount on products;

Multicheck card.

Vacancies available at Grupo Pão de Açúcar

You available positions by Grupo Pão de Açúcar are: