Guga Noblat, ex-CQC, disguises himself to cover acts

Former member of the now-defunct comedian “CQC” and a journalist for Jovem Pan, Guga Noblat said that he ‘dressed himself up as a minion’ in order to cover the events of September 7 taking place today in the country’s capitals, in defense of anti-democratic agendas.

Compartilhando em seu twitter vídeos dos atos em Brasília desde cedo, Guga explicou a “tática”, com uma foto onde é possível ver o jornalista usando uma máscara onde se lê “Bolsonaro 2022”.

Guga is also wearing the Brazilian team’s green and yellow jersey, adopted by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) government.

For those who asked, the images are mine, I dressed up as a minion and went there to work without running the risk of being skinned alive.” Noblat Guga

In previous publications, Guga detailed the situation in the country’s capital.

“There are half a dozen crazy con artists plotting to use trucks to invade the forbidden area on the Esplanade. They even moved the trucks but ended up giving up.”

Spotting half a dozen crazy coup plotters plotting to use trucks to invade the forbidden area on the Esplanade. They even moved the trucks but ended up giving up. pic.twitter.com/c5yXZEfg3l — GugaNoblat (@GugaNoblat) September 7, 2021

On social networks, celebrities have been demonstrating for and against the acts of today.