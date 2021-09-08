Gugu’s daughters celebrate their mother’s birthday without their brother after controversy – Famous

Rose Miriam celebrated her birthday with her daughters Sofia and Marina Liberato (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Sofia and Marina Liberato, twin daughters of Gugu Liberato (1959–2019), attended the mother’s birthday celebration, Rose Miriam di Matteo.

The family matriarch turned 58, this Monday (09/06) and won a party of friends at her residence in Orlando US U.S.

Rose He made sure to register the moment on social networks and took pictures with everyone who participated in the celebration. Nonetheless, John Augusto Liberato, her eldest son, does not appear in the doctor’s records.

On social networks, only the daughters of Miriam celebrated the date. “My best friend’s birthday,” he wrote Marina in your Instagram. “I love you so much,” she completed in a stories. Sofia also used the platform tool and registered the party.

Among the guests was Zilu Godoi, ex-wife of Zez di Camargo.

Check out the publications on the anniversary of Rose Miriam di Matteo:

Polmica

Recently, a video of the testimony of Sofia and Marina about the presenter’s inventory process. In the document, the twins accused the aunt Aparecida Liberato of lies and manipulations.

In the records, the young women, who achieved emancipation in July this year, to support their mother and be able to give their opinion on the stable union between their parents, accused their aunt of manipulating joo august. The firstborn stood next to appeared, inventor of the fortune of Gugu.

Together, the heiresses are entitled to 63% of the communicator’s inheritance. Liberato he divided his inheritance between his three children and five nephews, as well as a lifetime pension for his mother, mistress Mary of ass.

In the leaked video, the two complained that they earn a low amount compared to their brother and grandfather and that the aunt did not agree to increase their allowance, which today is US$ 500 (R$ 2,600), to US$ 2,500 (R$ $13,000).

The video went viral on the web and Sofia it became meme for saying that she was not happy that she couldn’t buy the Porsche of her dreams.

After the repercussions, the young women stated on the networks that the lines were taken out of context and revealed that the recording is part of an investigation in a process that runs under the secrecy of justice, and that, therefore, could not have gone public.