After being discharged from the hospital, Erasmus Carlos, 80, just wants to celebrate his recovery. He was hospitalized to treat complications of Covid-19 and left the health unit on Monday (6th).

This Tuesday (07), the singer posted a message on his Instagram profile. “After 8 days of hospitalization, I am at home. Life and care continue!!!

Thank you!!!” he wrote in the video caption, where he celebrates his recovery.

In the video, in addition to celebrating the cure, he said it was difficult. “Guys, I beat Covid! It wasn’t soft, no, it was difficult. I couldn’t do it alone. I did it with the help of my doctors, I did it with the help of my family. From my friends, from my colleagues. With the help of my dear Fernanda, who contracted Covid with me and we are together, cured”, he said.

He continued to thank the prayers. “Of the thousands of prayers I received. Positive thoughts, loving words that I can’t even explain. I am very happy, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. I think it’s very important that I have been vaccinated twice, and when I have the third vaccination, I will go. Because, oh… head, brother! Long live common sense!”, he concluded.

Erasmo Carlos took the two doses of vaccine against Covid, the second dose being in May of this year, and he is one of the great enthusiasts of vaccination. He has been demanding authorities on his social networks to send more doses to Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, as stocks have suffered from shortages.

Check out the post: