Haaland’s hat-trick, Norway beats Gibraltar in Qualifiers | qualifiers – europe

The phenomenon Erling Haaland was, once again, protagonist of the selection of Norway. The 21-year-old striker scored three times in a 5-1 rout of Gibraltar in the sixth round of Europe’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Erling Haaland celebrates one of his goals in Norway's victory over Gibraltar — Photo: Hakon Mosvold Larsen/REUTERS

With 13 points, Norway shares the leadership of Group G with the Netherlands, who thrashed Turkey 6-1 in the round. The Turks dropped to third, with 11.

Haaland ends FIFA’s friendlies date with great success: five goals scored in three games. He scored the Norwegian goal in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, dropped another in the 2-0 victory over Latvia, and ended the streak with a hat-trick over Gibraltar.

This Tuesday, in Oslo, Thorstvedt opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half. Four minutes later, Haaland received it from Thorstvedt and extended to Norway. Haaland’s second came out at 39, after fighting for the ball in the area.