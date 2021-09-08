Hitman 2 on PS Plus runs at 4K60 on PS5 with DualSense support • Eurogamer.com

Hitman 2 was made available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers yesterday and a little trick was quickly discovered that considerably improves the experience for anyone playing it on PS5.

If you have the latest PlayStation console and want to take advantage of DualSense controller accompanied by better quality, IO Interactive allows you to achieve it through a very simple and free process. Basically, you’ll have to play Hitman 2 through the Hitman 3 engine and that’s possible thanks to the latest game’s Starter Pack.

First you start by adding Hitman 2 to your library, then you get the free Starter Pack that is available on the PS Store for Hitman 3 and this will allow you to get The Access Pass for HITMAN 3: HITMAN 2 – Standard Edition for free.

From here, just launch Hitman 3: Starter Pack and play Hitman 2 through the latest game to enjoy all the improvements made to graphics, 60fps performance and even DualSense support.