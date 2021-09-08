Home office can make accounts up to 25% more expensive, says FGV | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Home office can make accounts up to 25% more expensive, says FGV

Working at home-office has become the reality of many Brazilians, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. More time at home using electronic equipment can, however, have a significant impact on the household budget. A survey by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV IBRE) points out that spending on internet, water, food and energy, which grow substantially in the summer, can be up to 25% higher.

The increase may vary depending on the number of people at home and the work routine. A couple, for example, who work in the home office for at least eight hours a day, using a desktop computer and a notebook, can have an increase in their bill of approximately 170 KWh, which is equivalent to about R$ 135, without considering the tariff flag. If they choose to leave the air conditioning on during the entire working day, the expense doubles, with an increase in the bills of 340 KWh.

With the creation of the water scarcity tariff flag, with an extra value of R$14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed, the increase in expenses could be even greater.

“Who was able to sustain the work position or recovered quickly? Who was able to work from home. But to ensure high productivity and employability, the worker ends up having to bear some costs, such as a fast internet and an light”, analyzes economist Ricardo Macedo: “with more expensive food, there is also a higher cost with food at home.”

You work much more at home than at the office. Looking at these numbers, the trend is for the worker to have an increase in cost

According to labor lawyer Everson Piovesan, although there is no specific rule that directs what reimbursements the company has to make to the remote worker, the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) determines that the employer has an obligation to cover the expenses of your business.

“What is indicated is that the employer and the employee make an agreement, with the intermediation of unions or lawyers, before starting a lawsuit. With the contract in force, it is not good to open a lawsuit”, advises Piovesan.

There are also cases in which the company draws up a membership agreement exempting itself from paying electricity and internet expenses at the home office. The lawyer explains that, in this condition, however, the worker does not have the opportunity to say no, due to the risk of being fired if he does not agree. Therefore, it is up to process.

“The ideal is to always try to talk. If unsuccessful, gather witnesses and keep all documents to file a lawsuit later,” he advises.