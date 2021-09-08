how does Juventude come to face Corinthians

Corinthians receives Juventude at 9:30 pm this Tuesday. The match valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship takes place at Neo Química Arena. While Timão appears in the G6, the opponent is currently 14th in the table.

O My Timon separated the main details of Juventude so that you, fans, are even more aware of the confrontation soon.

double vetoed

Coach Marquinhos Santos has at least two confirmed absences for the match. Right-back Michel Macedo and defensive midfielder Matheus Jesus, both on loan from Timão, are unable to act due to a contractual issue.

It is worth noting that Michel Macedo has a loan with Juventude until the end of 2021 – the same date his relationship with Corinthians ends. Matheus Jesus has a loan contract for the same time as Michel Macedo, but the midfielder has a contract with Timão until 2023 (the club has 50% of the player’s rights).

Campaign in Brazilian

Currently 14th in the table, Juventude has 22 points in 18 games played so far. Coach Marquinhos Santos’ team has five wins, seven draws and six defeats, with a 40.7% success rate.

Like Corinthians, the opponent comes from four games without defeats. The contexts, however, are different. While Timão won three straight victories, Juventude’s last three matches ended in draws (Fortaleza, São Paulo and Fluminense).

Before that, the team from the South of Brazil won Red Bull Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid, by 2-1.

