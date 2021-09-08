How long will the water crisis last? Minister of Energy is not optimistic

Brazil has faced the worst water crisis of the last 90 years. The critical situation led Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque to question the possibility of using the energy rationing.

In a recent speech, he stressed that although the situation is really serious, for now, this attitude has not yet been necessary. However, he does not rule out the possibility of water crisis provoke the need for “permanent monitoring”.

On the occasion, the minister declared that the president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, is aware of the risk of water crisis of the country get even worse. He also said that he was the author of the suggestion to create a campaign to encourage consumption reduction.

Bento Albuquerque also concluded by giving a statement in response to critics who claim that the actions of the Federal Government should be more imposing and effective to contain the water crisis. This is what the minister calls a ‘videotape commentator’.

“After it happened, it’s easier to say. You have to see the measures that were taken in those scenarios. I believe that the measures we took were the appropriate measures at that time, he said in an interview with O Globo.

However, both specialists and the Federal Government understand that the water crisis does not indicate a near end, let alone until the end of this year.

This is because the probability is for the water reservoirs to become even scarcer until December, when the period of humidity that prevails until April 2022 begins.

To get a sense of the breadth of impacts of water crisis, data collected and released through the National Electric System Operator (ONS), indicate that most dams in the Southeast and Midwest will have less than 10% of their total water capacity by the end of this year.

Considering weather forecasts, there will hardly be enough rain to raise the water level within a year. This is because the level of dryness in the soil is extreme, which results in the need for double water to fill a dam.

The Minister of Energy also reinforces that the concern is not only focused on the impacts that the water crisis has caused in 2021, but also in the long term, that is, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Bento Albuquerque highlights that the drought problems will not be solved until December or April 2022.

“It is logical that our focus now is to provide the necessary supply so that we can go through this phase without any major problems until November, when the wet season starts. But we have to do a medium-term work so that we can have better conditions in the years to come”, he pondered.

