how much is the R$40 million premium in savings? find it out

This Wednesday (08/09), Caixa will draw the dozens of new accumulated Mega-Sena contest, nº 2407. The winner, if he manages to match all six numbers, may receive the prize of R$ 40 million, considering that the Mega-Sena is accumulated in this value range. But do you know what to do with the contest prize? An interesting proposal is to leave it earning in your savings.

In our article, we inform you how much the accumulated Mega-Sena prize of R$40 million yields. Calculations were made based on the Selic rate (70%) for the first month in the savings account. It is noteworthy that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2406, was held on September 4, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 08 – 12 – 29 – 43 – 54 – 60.

No one person managed to get the six dozen of the contest right. For this reason, the Mega-Sena prize totaled approximately R$40 million. The previous draw, on the other hand, had 64 bets that registered corners. Each of the winners will receive about BRL 54,257.75. The court was conquered by 5,120 players, each of whom will be entitled to BRL 968.88.

Check out the broadcast of the latest Mega-Sena draw:

Mega-Sena: how much R$40 million in savings yields

If the bettor hits, in isolation, the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, he could receive around R$ 40 million. There will be the possibility, in this way, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the 5.25% range. This means that the accumulated prize of BRL 40 million can yield around BRL 122.5 thousand in the first month. Tickets with bets can be registered until 7:00 pm on September 8, 2021, either through lottery outlets or on the Caixa website.

Interested parties can place a bet with six to 15 numbers. Remembering that the minimum ticket costs R$4.50. The official broadcast of the draw, as usual, will be made on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What is the chance of winning the Mega-Sena award?

The probability of winning the Mega-Sena prize is variable. It all depends on the contest and the dozens played by the players. For six dozen tickets, the chance to take the money home is 1 in 50,063,860.

The information was disclosed by the banking institution itself. For tickets with maximum bets of 15 tens (value of R$ 22,522.50), the probability of winning the Mega-Sena is 1 for 10,000.