How to cultivate ora pro nobis; the green gold that is powerful for health and costs little to have at home

This little plant with a different name has several benefits for your health. Therefore, growing it at home can be very helpful for you. And it was thinking of all the benefits of this little plant that this Wednesday (09/08), we came to teach you how to cultivate now pro nobis, it’s an uncomplicated process and much simpler than you might think.

Some call it ‘green gold’ because it is highly nutritious and contains many types of vitamins, is antioxidant and even regenerates cells. Thus, it slows down aging, strengthens nails and hair. Given the many positive qualities and effects it offers, it’s really worth having at home.

What is Ora pro nobis

Well then, it is an unconventional edible plant that is also called rogai by us. It grows abundantly in Brazilian soil and brings many benefits to your health. Therefore, having her at home can be very useful for the whole family.

plant benefits

This little plant is a great source of protein. It helps in weight loss as it is rich in fiber and promotes satiety. It also has a great influence on improving bowel function. Finally, it helps to strengthen bones and teeth, so we can see that it only brings us good things.

How to cultivate ora pro nobis

For your planting, it’s very simple, you need to put it in a pot at least 30 cm deep. Because this plant is a vine, place the pot near a wall or build a wooden structure.

water

So, what many don’t know is that this little plant is of the cactus species, so it doesn’t require a lot of water. Water every 3 days or wait for the soil to completely dry before watering again.

Fertilizer

This little plant has the power to grow in any soil. However, it is always good to fertilize monthly so that growth is even easier

Sun to cultivate the ora pro nobis

It will easily adapt to any light availability and can be grown even indoors. But it is still recommended at least 4 to 8 hours of sunlight per day for the plant to develop.

when to harvest

Finally, we have the best time, the part of harvesting your little plant. Well, the harvest is constant, that is, the leaves will be used as the plant grows. Usually this happens after the third month, when you notice that some leaves are already big. Harvest manually and in moderation, so as not to weaken the plant too much.

What about consumption? Well, feel free to use it in salads, stews with meat, juices, dumplings, there are many variations.

Anyway, these were the tips for How to cultivate now pro nobis, no doubt after reading this article it will be much easier to enjoy all the benefits of this little plant. For more articles like this, keep following our blog.

