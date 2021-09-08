While it’s not as malleable as an Android device, it’s a mistake to think that the iPhone doesn’t allow you to customize the iOS home screen. Currently, Apple’s operating system offers enough features to make your smartphone unique, in its own way.

In this regard, the new iOS updates have brought fundamental updates to Home Screen personalization, such as the addition of wigets, which display relevant data and information, and the new way to find and view apps through the App Library.

Also, setting an image saved in the Photos app as a wallpaper, reordering apps, and creating folders are basic features that are well-known to users familiar with the iPhone.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

See our list of the top features you can use on iPhone to customize the Home Screen!

How to customize the iPhone home screen

1. Use widgets

The widget is a feature well known by Android users and appeared as a novelty on Apple smartphones on iOS 14. Through them, you can view important information and use them as shortcuts to application functionality. Furthermore, the widgets also give a new and super original look to the iPhone’s Home Screen.

Easily add a widget to your home screen by pressing the screen background until a “+” button appears at the top. Then just tap it to open the widget list. Tap a widget, choose its format and select “Add Widget” to add it to the Home Screen.

Choose a widget to customize your iPhone home screen – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

2. Reorder Home Screen Pages

The iOS default Home Screen displays system native apps on the first page followed by apps installed by the App Store. While it’s intuitive, you may get tired of seeing the same ordering pattern and want another page order.

You can reorder pages easily, and still remove some quickly — without having to delete apps from your screen. First, press the background of the iPhone’s home screen. Then tap the dots that indicate the order of the pages. Finally, press and drag a page to change the order or tap the “v” shaped checkmark button to remove the view.

Change the order of iPhone pages – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

3. View the Apps Library

If home pages were the central location for apps, the App Library became the industry benchmark. It’s a new way to view and navigate apps installed on your iPhone without the need to include it on your home screen pages.

That is, apps downloaded from the App Store automatically appear in the “Recent Additions” folder, while the most used ones are in the “Suggestions”. Other folders suggest application categories, organized so that you can easily find them. If you decide to delete an app from the Home Screen, you can still access it from the App Library as usual.

View your apps in the Apps Library – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

4. Change the background image

Changing the background image is one of the more traditional iPhone Home Screen customization features. To do this, just open the Adjustments app and then go to “Background Images” > “Choose New Background Image”. Select a default image offered by Apple under “Dynamics” and “Statics”, or under “All Photos” and in the Photos app albums to choose a custom image.

Modify the iPhone home screen background image – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)