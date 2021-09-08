posted on 09/06/2021 9:10 PM



(credit: photo: Reproduction/Assembly/Youtube)

During an interview with Inteligência Ltda, on youtube, singer Rafael Ilha recalled the times of Polegar, a musical group managed by Gugu Liberato in the 1980s. In the chat, the artist made a curious statement about the presenter’s death.

For Rafael, the presenter did not lose his life in a domestic accident. “I know what really happened and that wasn’t it,” he said.

According to information from the Liberato family, at the time, Gugu was in the attic of his home in Orlando, USA, changing a light bulb. However, he lost his balance and fell from a height of four meters. He was taken to hospital shortly thereafter, but he couldn’t resist.

“I know what really happened and that wasn’t it. I hope that one day people can have the opportunity to know. When was Gugu going to come and say: ‘I’m going to change a light bulb?’ He never did that. Gugu doesn’t know how to change a light bulb. That didn’t happen. I know what happened,” he said.

The ex-Thumb didn’t want to tell the ‘truth’ about Gugu’s death. “I don’t know why they gave this version. I think they could have told the truth. I just think that, it wouldn’t be a problem. It was a fatality, but I don’t think it’s fair,” he declared.

“I went to the wake, talked to the family and I know he’s in a good place now, looking down from above and that’s what matters. I’ll miss him anyway,” added Rafael.