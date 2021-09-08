‘I was f***ed. This is the word’

Ronald Koeman, coach of Barcelona, opened the game by commenting on Messi’s departure for the Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutch coach admitted that he hoped the Argentine would continue, despite the Catalan club’s problems with financial fair play.

“I was screwed with Messi’s departure. That’s the word. I think like any coolie. I knew the club’s problems with financial fair play, but I always hoped he would end his career here. It was a sad ending for everyone. been a terrible result in all senses,” Koeman told Mundo Deportivo, Sport and El Nou Esportiu newspapers.

”Now we will have to find football solutions to cover a defeat as important as this one. Messi has a talent that makes you win games, he scores a lot of goals during the season and now we’re going to lose that. We no longer have a player who scores you more than thirty goals in a season and you need to express yourself in other ways”, added Koeman.

