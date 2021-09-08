‘I will never be arrested’: Bolsonaro attacks the Judiciary and questions elections in a speech at Paulista

7 September 2021, 4:20 pm -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, President addressed pro-government activists in Brasília before going to São Paulo

After attacking the Supreme Court (STF) in a speech in Brasília, President Jair Bolsonaro made a brief statement to pro-government activists on Avenida Paulista this Tuesday (07/09) and raised the tone of criticism of the Judiciary.

Returning to questioning the elections and said he cannot “participate in a farce like this sponsored by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE)”.

The president again hit the printed vote (which was rejected by Congress) and said that “only God” takes him out of power.

“I only get arrested, killed or won,” said the president. “I want to tell the bastards that I will never be arrested.”

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Right-wing militants call for military intervention on av. Paulista

The president arrived at around 2 pm in São Paulo, after participating in events also in Brasília.

“The patience of our people has already run out! We believe in and we want democracy! The soul of democracy is the vote! And we cannot accept an electoral system that does not offer security,” he said.

“There is not one person in the Superior Electoral Court who is going to say this process is safe, using their pen to demonetize pages that criticize this voting system,” he said, referring to court rulings against sites that spread false news.

“We cannot have elections where there are doubts,” he said.

The president criticized STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, saying that he will no longer admit or obey orders like his. He also criticized Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, who was not named, but cited as “the president of the TSE”.

In recent days, Bolsonaro has focused his attacks on the Supreme Court on minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is the rapporteur of the case on the dissemination of false news about the election – known as the “fake news inquiry”.

Because of Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electronic ballot box and the electoral system, Moraes ordered the president to be included in the investigation, at the request of the TSE. Bolsonaro even sent a request for Moraes’s impeachment to the Senate, where the request was rejected.

Militants in Paulista

The demonstrations by pocketnarista militants this Sunday were organized at a time when the president is facing a decline in popularity, increasing rejection and numerous crises in his government – such as high unemployment, inflation, a pandemic, and a water and energy crisis.

With requests for military intervention and attacks on the STF, Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, concentrated the protesters, who came in caravans from different parts of the country. Other cities, such as Brasília, also had movement from a Pocket Narist, but in smaller numbers.