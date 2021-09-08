Ibovespa Futuro drops 1% after protests on September 7 and institutional reaction; dollar rises

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa Futuro opens in fall this Wednesday (8) with investors attentive to the political environment after the demonstrations the day before, which took more than 400 thousand supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro to Brasília and thousands more to cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

During the act, Bolsonaro again attacked the justices of the Supreme Federal Court, Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso, in addition to threatening the President of the Court, Minister Luiz Fux. “Either the head of this Power fits yours or that Power can suffer what we don’t want,” he said.

Fux is expected to make a statement about this in the Supreme Court session today, while the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), decided to suspend all sessions of the plenary and all committees of the house, even paralyzing the processing of projects that interest the government. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), can also give his answer today.

Regarding the demonstrations, according to Carlos Melo, a professor at Insper, they presented a quorum below the signals made by the organizers throughout the week, and pocketbookism also did not get ample support, even in the closest sectors, such as evangelicals, ruralists, truck drivers and military police.

“The strength that the president wanted to demonstrate fell short of expectations,” he said. “The president was expected to mobilize heaven and hell: involvement with military police, sectors that could be armed. None of this happened – it’s positive, but it also takes away some of the expectation”.

Read too

• Analysis: the impacts of September 7 on markets and the political agenda

Even with Bolsonaro’s setback, the specialist foresees a scenario of strong turmoil ahead, especially with the president doubling his bet on frictions against the STF and even talking about a possible convening of the Council of the Republic.

Outside, international stocks registered slight declines amid a global reassessment of the pace of economic growth recovery in the post-pandemic period. Last week, the US Employment Report frustrated by showing the creation of 235,000 jobs in August, against the expected 750,000.

At 9:14 am (Eastern time), the Ibovespa futures contract expiring in October 2021 was down 0.98% to 117,200 points.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar operates at a high of 0.52% to R$ 5.203 on purchase and R$5.204 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in October recorded gains of 0.86% to R$ 5,232.

In the futures market, the DI for January 2022 rises two basis points to 6.91%, DI for January 2023 is up four basis points to 8.69%, DI for January 2025 advances eight points- base at 9.90% and DI for January 2027 has a positive variation of 12 base points, at 10.40%.

Returning abroad, historically, September has been one of the weakest months of the year. There are fears that prices will fluctuate sharply, especially when you take into account that the S&P rose around 20% in the year, without having experienced a single 5% decline.

On Wednesday, the Employment Department will release its survey on Job Opening and Labor Turnover. In addition, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book, which provides a description of activity in 12 districts.

Earlier, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the US central bank should slow down its bond-buying program, which has been pumping $120 billion into the economy each month. But he stated that the movement is linked to signs of strengthening of the labor market.

Over the weekend, the bank Goldman Sachs lowered its economic outlook for the United States, citing reduced fiscal stimulus and the advance of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which may be contributing to the modest results of American futures on Wednesday.

The bank sees growth and 5.7% in GDP in 2021, below the market consensus of 6.2%. The bank also lowered its outlook for fourth-quarter GDP from 6.5% to 5.5%.

In its note, the bank said: “The obstacles to future consumption growth seem much greater: the Delta variant is already weighing on growth in the third quarter, and the reduction of fiscal stimulus and a slower recovery of the services sector should bring problems in the medium term”.

In Asia, Japan’s economy advanced 1.9% in the quarter between April and June, compared to the same period last year, above the initial estimate of a 1.3% increase.

covid

On Tuesday (7), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 526, a level 27% below that of 14 days before. In just one day, 342 deaths were recorded. The information comes from the consortium of press vehicles that systematizes data on Covid collected by Health Secretariats in Brazil, which announced, at 8 pm, the progress of the pandemic in 24 hours.

The moving average of new cases in 7 days was 19,102, a drop of 28% compared to the level of 14 days before. In just one day, 13,868 new cases were registered.

The number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil reached 135,423,423, equivalent to 63.48% of the population. The second dose or the single dose vaccine was given to 67,924,559 people, or 31.84% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 1,034 people, or 0.01% of the population.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported on Monday that it has started internal procedures for an eventual face-to-face inspection of the Sinovac laboratory unit in China responsible for the bottling of 12.1 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 CoronaVac that had the use prohibited by the agency.

On Saturday, Anvisa determined the precautionary interdiction of CoronaVac batches, prohibiting their distribution and use, as they were bottled in a plant not approved in the emergency use authorization obtained by the Butantan Institute, responsible for the vaccine in Brazil.

“For the revocation of precautionary measures and release of vaccines to occur, it is necessary that the company’s good manufacturing practices be proven,” said Anvisa.

In addition, the government of the state of São Paulo said on Tuesday that Bolsonaro was fined by the São Paulo state health surveillance for not wearing a mask while participating in an act with supporters on Avenida Paulista whose main motto was criticism of the Federal Supreme Court ( STF).

In addition to the president, another 13 authorities and personalities who accompanied him were also fined by the health surveillance of SP, including the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, and parliamentarians.

“All citizens, including public and political figures, must ensure individual and collective protection. The maintenance of preventive measures already known and recommended by national and international health authorities, which include the use of masks, remain crucial for prevention against Covid-19”, the São Paulo government said in a statement.

This is the seventh time that Bolsonaro has been fined in São Paulo for failing to comply with health regulations related to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to not wearing a mask, he has also been fined for encouragement and involvement in actions that pose a risk to public health, according to the São Paulo government.

corporate radar

Locates (RENT3) and United (LCAM3)

Cade’s General Superintendence, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, issued an opinion on Monday night recommending the approval of the merger between Localiza and Unidas through “remedies”. The deal is now being evaluated by the Cade’s Court, with a deadline until January 2022.

In a document with more than 200 pages, Cade stated that the concentration of operations “generates relevant risks for the competitive environment in the vehicle leasing market (RAC)”. The size of the concentration in the RAC, according to the autarchy, would be 70% after the merger of the two companies.

Hypera (HYPE3)

Hypera will raise R$ 1 billion with 5-year debentures to reinforce cash.

Goal (GOLL4)

Gol disclosed on Monday that demand for flights grew 84.7% in August 2021 compared to the same month last year, while supply increased 83%.

The occupancy rate was 80.2%, an increase of 0.8 point compared to August 2020. Last month, Gol transported 1.5 million passengers, an increase of 87% on the same basis of comparison . From January to August, demand increased by 4.6% and supply increased by 1.5%, compared to the period from January to August 2020, with an occupancy rate of 82%, up 2.5 percentage points . The data refer only to Gol’s domestic operation, as the company did not carry out international flights in the period.

Invepar ([ativo=IVPR3]) and CCR (CCRO3)

According to information from the newspaper Valor Econômico, Invepar has resumed its search for an investor at Guarulhos Airport, whose concession it controls, with 51% of the shares. With the mandate of the business, the bank Goldman Sachs prospects potential interested in making an investment in excess of R$ 1 billion. In addition, sources told the newspaper that CCR and manager Farallon are evaluating the asset.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

To understand how to trade in the stock market through technical analysis, sign up for the free course A Hora da Ação, with André Moraes.

Related