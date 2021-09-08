iiiF150 R2022 launched with rugged body, 8,300 mAh battery and gaming power promise

The market for rugged smartphones has grown substantially in recent years as they become more affordable. Taking advantage of the reheating of this segment, the new iiiF150 R2022 seeks to deliver eye-catching design and premium specifications. Starting with the look, the manufacturer points out that the inspiration in the octagon makes it very evident that we are talking about an extremely resistant device and “hard in the fall”. In addition, it also brings some important features from other mid-ranges, like the 90 Hz refresh rate screen. Without further ado, let’s meet the new iiiF150 R2022.





Display and resistance

The new iiiF150 R2022 is the world’s first rugged smartphone to use a 90 Hz refresh rate screen. Its display has 6.78 inches, FHD resolution and features Gorilla Glass ready for any impact. As we are talking about a device developed for those who like to venture out or are simply clumsy, the iiiF150 R2022 hits the market with military certification MIL-STD-810G. In addition, it is also IP68 certified against water and dust. In internal tests, the smartphone was able to withstand a fall to concrete for up to 3 meters.

cameras

When it comes to its cameras, the new iiiF150 R2022 stands out for bringing 64 MP main sensor. It is accompanied by a 20 MP lens, known as night vision, and an additional 2 MP for macro shooting. In addition, the set also has an LED flash and a 16 MP selfie camera. The manufacturer points out that the smartphone can have great performance in night shots thanks to the dedicated camera, and it can also record video or take pictures under water. That’s because IP68 certification guarantees full support for users’ adventures.

Below, you can check some images provided by the manufacturer to illustrate the photographic capability of the iiiF150 R2022.

technical specifications

The iiiF150 R2022 comes out of the box with MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The chipset works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also has Bluetooth 5.0, digital sensor, NFC for payments by approach, FM radio and P2 input for headphones. It guarantees good autonomy to a powerful 8,300 mAh battery, in other words, one of the largest in the entire industry. The operating system is Android 11. 6.78 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G95 Platform

8 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

expandable memory

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Night vision lens with 20 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, military certification and IP68

8,300 mAh battery

Android 11

