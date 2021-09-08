In an editorial, William Bonner raises the tone and criticizes Bolsonaro

The presenter of Jornal Nacional, William Bonner, criticized during the broadcast of the news of Rede Globo this Tuesday (7), the demonstrations that took place throughout the day in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro. Through an editorial, the TV anchor declared that what was seen today in several cities across the country was a “contempt for the constitution”.

Right at the opening of the news, the JN presenter already demonstrated that he was sharp: “Disrespect for democracy with the colors of our flag”. He started by saying Bonner when announcing the main news of the day. “In a coup-like tone, the president speaks in front of protesters in Brasília and São Paulo”, shot.

After the opening of the journalist, William Bonner followed his pronouncement in a critical tone: “Brazil witnessed today a demonstration of contempt for the Constitution promoted and insufflated by the President of the Republic. In several cities, thousands of pocketnaristas participated in acts with agendas that affront democracy, such as military intervention and the dismissal of ministers of the Supreme Court”, began saying the presenter.

And continued: “In Brasília and São Paulo, President Jair Bolsonaro spoke again, attacking governors and mayors who took measures to combat the dissemination of the coronavirus, attacking members of the STF again, attacking the Brazilian electoral system. And on independence day, Bolsonaro raised the temperature of the institutional crisis that he himself created and has nurtured.” concluded the ex-husband of Fátima Bernardes.

On social networks, Bonner’s name ended up in the most talked about topics of the day, becoming trends topics on Twitter. “The edition of today’s #JornalNacional began with Bonner pistol saying that Bolsonaro insults and despises the Constitution in a #JN coupist tone”, said a netizen.

“William Bonner being forced to show Bozo’s bocalities for the millionth time: #JornalNacional”, wrote another. “The national dinner started thanks for the treats Bonner and Ana Luísa #JornalNacional Jornal nacional“, celebrated another internet user on his Twitter profile.

The former wife of William Bonner, presenter Fátima Bernardes, also spoke out against the protests on September 7th. Through a social network, the commander of the “Encontro” program defended the Constitution, declaring that there is no way to live “under constant threat”:

“Why encourage anti-democratic actions, if we have so many fair demands: more jobs, more food, less inflation, more respect for the different, more and better schools, less deforestation, less inequality. There are many good causes, just choose. The solution of any of them would make our lives much better”, wrote Fátima Bernardes on her Instagram profile.