In Rare Moment, Schumacher’s Wife Talks About Seven-time Champion Status | formula 1

Since the ski accident suffered by Michael Schumacher in the French Alps in 2013, the former driver’s state of health has been kept under strict confidentiality. But in a series produced about the life of the seven-time champion, which will air on September 15, his wife Corinna and son Mick, in a rare moment, talked about the German’s condition.

– Of course I miss Michael every day. But it’s not just me who misses him: his children, his family, his father (Schumacher’s mother Elisabeth died in 2003), all around him. Everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength. We are together. We live together at home, do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he feels comfortable and just feels our family, our bond. And no matter what happens, I’ll do everything I can. We’ll all go,” says Corinna.

Corinna Schumacher, wife of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Corinna hints that the privacy adopted after the accident would be something Schumacher would like, as he was very fond of life outside the F1 circus spotlight.

– We are trying to continue as a family the way Michael liked and still likes. And we’re getting on with our lives. “Private is private,” he always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible, Michael has always protected us, now we are protecting Michael – explains the seven-times champion’s wife.

Mick, in a candid statement, talks about the experiences he lost with his father because of the accident and the desire and impossibility of being able to talk to Michael these days, since both share the same passion for motorsport.

– Since the accident, these family moments, which I believe many people spend with their parents, are no longer present, or to a lesser degree, and in my opinion this is a little unfair. I think Dad and I would understand each other differently now, simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport, and which we would have a lot more to talk about. And that’s where my head is most of the time, thinking it would be really cool. I would give up everything just for that – says the Haas pilot.

Mick Schumacher drove Jordan 191, Michael Schumacher's first car in F1 — Photo: Haas

Last December 29th, it was seven years since the ski accident suffered by Michael Schumacher, who has since recovered from brain injuries caused by the crash in a family mansion in Spain, under tight security.