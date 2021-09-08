In the biggest fast at Vasco, Cano sees average goals fall 34% in Serie B compared to Serie A | Vasco

The stage is so bad that Cano reached a milestone that was unimaginable until recently: his goal average in Serie B is worse than in Serie A. In the comparison between the two championships, the reduction reached 34%. No wonder the Argentine, by passing in the blank in the defeat to Avaí, suffered the tenth game without scoring, his biggest fast at Vasco – counting two commitments for the Copa do Brasil.

The reasons are varied, of course. The aim of the player, who was defined as a Goal Machine by FIFA, is not as sharp as last season. The team hardly supplies it. Even so, more was expected in a tournament with recognized low technical quality.

1 of 2 Cano suffered with Avaí marking — Photo: R.Pierre/AGIF Cano suffered with Avaí marking — Photo: R.Pierre/AGIF

Without the effectiveness of its center forward, Lisca’s team saw its performance plummet in the period. It’s only 23% (two wins, one draw and seven losses). He only scored eight goals. Numbers that help explain the bad campaign. In ninth place, Vasco is six points behind the G-4, with 15 rounds to go.

Bare in Brazilian Series A Serie B 34 games 22 games 14 goals 6 goals 0.41 average 0.27 average

Cano started in 10 matches, was replaced in five of them. In total, he had 22 submissions, that is, 2.2 every 90 minutes. He wasted a penalty against Brasil-RS, but gave an assist against Avaí. Daniel Amorim, his reserve, scored three goals in 13 matches, always entering the second half, an average of 0.23.

Cano currently has six goals in 22 games in Serie B. He is fifth in the top scorers list. They rocked the opposing network for the last time in 4-1 against Guarani, on July 24, the debut of Lisca. Since then, they went blank against Botafogo, Vitória, Remo, Londrina, Operário-PR, Ponte Preta, Brasil-RS and Avaí – and two games against São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil.

Despite the bad phase, Cano remains Vasco’s top scorer this season. It has 14 goals. Since joining the club in January 2020, the Argentine has scored 38 times. He is the greatest foreign scorer of the club in the 21st century and also the second gringo with more goals in Vasco history. O

