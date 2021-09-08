In treatment for cancer, Caio Ribeiro appears bald for the 1st time: ‘I’m winning the battle’

Before going on air to analyze the Corinthians and Juventude match, the former player took the situation in a good mood, comparing his new look to that of former tennis player André Agassi

Reproduction/Instagram/@caiobaribeiro Caio RIbeiro, who is treating cancer, appeared with a shaved head



the commentator Caio Ribeiro, gives Globo Network, appeared with his head completely shaved for the first time last Tuesday night, 7 during the broadcast of match between Corinthians and Youth, fur Brazilian championship. Before going on air, the former player, who is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer, came to take the situation in a good mood. “André Agassi,” he wrote, referring to the former tennis player who also doesn’t have hair. During the match valid for the 19th round, Caio treated the fight against the disease with optimism. “Little to go. Tomorrow I will do the penultimate chemo session, we are winning this battle. Soon we’ll meet again to toast our good friends and health”, he said in conversation with the narrator Cleber Machado and the colleague Walter Casagrande.

Last Saturday, Caio Ribeiro revealed that the doctors found a Hodgkin’s lymphoma on your neck. “I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that it has a 95% cure rate and my body is responding very well to the treatment. I’m already in the penultimate chemotherapy session, I’m strong, with a clear head, I’m sure that in another 15 days this will pass”, he said in a video posted on Instagram. “I intend to continue working. I’m energized, I have a good head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald. But strong, because I know we’re going to go through all of this together”, completed the 46-year-old Globo professional.

Caio has been working since 2007 as a commentator. He started at Rádio Globo and SportTV and, the following year, he joined Rede Globo’s football broadcasting team in São Paulo. In the fields, he acted as a forward and defended several teams, among them São Paulo (where it was revealed), Internazionale, Napoli, Flamengo, saints and Guild. He ended his career in 2005 by Botafogo. He won important titles such as the Libertadores in 1993 and the Recopa Sudamericana in 1994 with São Paulo, in addition to the South American Championship U-20, in 1995, with the Brazilian Team, when he was named the best player in the tournament.