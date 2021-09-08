In treatment for cancer, Caio Ribeiro shares bald photo: ‘André Agassi’

Caio Ribeiro posted a photo on social media

Former player and now commentator Caio Ribeiro shared with his Instagram followers a photo in which he appears bald. He disclosed last week that he is being treated for cancer after discovering a lump in his neck.

“André Agassi”, wrote Caio, in reference to the former US tennis player, owner of eight grand slam titles.

Last Friday, Caio used social media to inform followers about his health status.

“I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that it has 95% cure and my body is responding very well to the treatment – said Caio in a video posted on his Instagram. — I’m strong, with a clear head, I’m sure that in another 15 days this will pass. (…) One of the consequences was hair loss and he decided to fall a little. I intend to keep working, I’m energetic, with a clear head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air. But strong, because I’m sure we’ll go through all of this together.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system. Caio is undergoing chemotherapy and demonstrated confidence in his recovery:

— On Monday I do the penultimate chemotherapy session. It’s already at the end and I’m sure we’ve already won this fight. It’s only a matter of time. The head is strong, the body reacting well and dealing well with the medication – wrote in the post that accompanies the video.

See the video: