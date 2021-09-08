Intel introduces benchmark gaming notebook: NUC X15 has Core i7-11800H and RTX 3070

Model has HDMI 2.1 output to stream your games to external screens

THE Intel announced its benchmark gaming notebook, the NUC X15 Laptop Kit, is the company’s vision of a hardware that together delivers a dignified experience to consumers. Other companies are expected to release their versions of the reference notebook from Intel, but at the moment no manufacturer has informed anything about it.

The new model was released with five different configurations and all include a processor Intel Tiger Lake and a video card of the line NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3000

Among the most expressive features that come with the kit are the dual channel for DDR4-3200 SODIMM memory supporting up to 64GB, Besides mechanical keyboard that offers RGB backlighting on each key separately.



– Continues after advertising –

The most basic configuration of the NUC X15 Laptop Kit will count a screen 144Hz Full HD common Intel Core i5-11400H it is athe GeForce RTX 3060, while the other settings offer screens with resolution Full HD with 240 Hz and 165 Hz qHD, these models have a processor Intel Core i7-11800H is NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070.

The notebook has a 94 Wh battery to provide enough power for a few hours of playtime without having to plug the product directly into the wall outlet.

For those who want to connect the device to a television or an external monitor, it is possible to connect through the port HDMI 2.1, which guarantees to stream games with the best quality and provide all the latest technologies found as FreeSync Premium, [email protected] and VRR which are also found in new video games, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series.

Despite the announcement, the company did not reveal a suggested price for its NUC X15 Laptop Kit.



– Continues after advertising –

Newegg lists new ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 with Ryzen 9 5980HX and RTX 3060

Model does not appear on ASUS website yet



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: notebookcheck