International politicians warn of ‘insurrection’ in Brazil

A group of more than 150 politicians and international personalities, including parliamentarians and former prime ministers, released this Monday (6) a document warning of the risk of an “insurrection” in Brazil on September 7th.

The open letter arrives on the eve of the demonstrations called by the increasingly unpopular President Jair Bolsonaro against the Supreme Court (STF) and Congress, amid a pandemic scenario still unchecked and soaring inflation.