iOS 15: Will my iPhone handle it? Check the compatible models – 08/09/2021

Apple has confirmed an event for next Tuesday (14) and the stakes for the launch of the iPhone 13 line (named not yet official) are high. If the rumors are confirmed, the new version of iOS 15, the iPhone’s operating system, should also arrive with the new cell phone family. Chances are pretty high that this will happen.

Like any system update, some older iPhone models no longer receive the news developed by the company. That is why, Tilt highlights below a summary of the main changes and lines that will be supported by iOS 15.

iOS 15

The new operating system was introduced by Apple in June this year during WWDC, the company’s conference for developers. Days later, the company released the beta (testing) version for free for anyone wanting to explore.

What’s different about it?

iOS 15 has more advanced features and focuses on new features for its users to deal, for example, with notifications. There’s a Focus mode to avoid distractions and it comes with several improvements for video calling, making Facetime a match for Zoom and Google Meets.

The iPhone camera will also be able to detect text in a photo with the help of artificial intelligence. And it will work in different languages.

Changes within the privacy aspect are also planned. Starting with iOS 15, Apple will begin asking for user consent to enable the “Custom Ads” feature, which displays advertisements in the App Store based on data about their interests. Until now, the feature was already enabled by default on the iPhone.

Other news:

smart search : the internal search of iOS will be able to be used from contents detected within photographs, in addition to having cards information from actors and actresses, for example.

: the internal search of will be able to be used from contents detected within photographs, in addition to having information from actors and actresses, for example. App Health : will help monitor people’s balance and allow sharing of health information with relatives and caregivers.

: will help monitor people’s balance and allow sharing of health information with relatives and caregivers. Privacy: Mail app will have technology that prevents third parties from knowing if you’ve read emails; new App Privacy Report shows how apps use people’s data.

Which iPhone will the system work on?

