Is it still worth buying the 3rd generation Echo Dot with Alexa?

Those looking for a smart speaker always end up bumping into the smart speaker family with Alexa, manufactured by Amazon. The so-called Echo are devices that receive voice commands and respond through the Alexa virtual assistant, offering a series of useful resources for everyday life.

You can, for example, check the weather forecast, ask to play a song, create an event in the family calendar, do Google searches, organize a shopping list and much more. The Echo Amazon device is very useful for those who want practicality and start home automation.

It wasn’t too long ago that Amazon released a new 4th generation Echo Dot to consumers. But what are the differences from this model to the predecessor? Is it worth the investment in this smart speaker or is it better to buy the 3rd generation Echo Dot?

What has changed from one generation to another?

To understand which Echo Amazon device you should buy, we need to understand what the changes have been from one generation to another.

design

The changes in look and construction are very noticeable.Source: Amazon

This is perhaps the biggest change from the 4th generation Echo Dot, which now has a circular shape. The previous model was shaped like a very discreet and small disc, being quite interesting for environments such as bedrooms or for people who prefer more subtlety.

With the exception of this change in format, both models still have the same buttons, quality finish and well-compressed dimensions for any environment.

sound quality

Both Echo Dot models have quality audio.Source: Amazon

The format of the new Echo Dot favored sound reproduction, as the directional audio helps to enhance the Alexa assistant’s music and voice. Some users point out the superior quality of the 4th generation Echo Dot over its predecessor, although both still have a 1.6-inch speaker, which ensures balanced bass and clear vocals sound.

If you have a small or medium environment, the 3rd generation Echo Dot is still a good choice, as its sound power (and capture) is well developed. In fact, it was thinking of larger rooms that Amazon developed the other products in the smart spekaer line with Alexa, such as Echo and Echo Studio.

Processing

Amazon devices respond quickly to commands.Source: Amazon

Amazon took advantage of the update of the new Echo Dot to change the device’s processor, which now has a chip called the AZ1 Neural Edge Silicon Module. The component promises improvements in response speed and understanding of commands issued by users.

The 3rd generation Echo Dot doesn’t have this more advanced processor, but it still does the job for those who need a smart speaker with Alexa. The device responds with incredible speed, in addition to being able to provide answers even to complex questions that require a prior context.

Resources

Both Echo Dot models have the same features as the Alexa assistant. (Source: Amazon)Source: Amazon

In terms of features, we can say that the two models tie. After all, the ecosystem of the Echo Amazon device is integrated and offers the same functionality for all generations. The same command you do for the new Echo Dot can be answered by the predecessor device without difficulty.

It is noteworthy that the personal assistant Alexa has grown in their Skills. There are thousands of compatible apps that can help you do more with just a few voice commands. You can order food on iFood or request a run through Uber in no time.

Which model to choose?

As we could see, the changes from one generation to another of the smart speaker were subtle, although noticeable in some aspects. However, this means that the 3rd generation Echo Dot is still a good choice for those who need a smart speaker to control other devices and want to save money on the purchase.

However, if you want to take advantage of Amazon’s most modern features, the new Echo Dot is certainly the right choice for you. The 4th generation model was released less than a year ago and is sure to have more support time than its predecessor.

Amazon’s best-selling Smart Speaker with built-in Alexa. By voice command, control music, trigger other smart products, ask questions, listen to news, create alarms and more.