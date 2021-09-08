Issue #533: Bolsonaro’s permanent coup | The subject

The 7th of September did not bring a rupture, but it made it clear that the president will continue to double his bet on institutional depredation in order to remain in the chair. When speaking at two of the events he called for the date, he climbed another step, openly declaring that he does not intend to respect the decisions of the Supreme Court (at the moment, those of Minister Alexandre de Moraes) and Congress (which has already buried the printed vote, resurrected by Bolsonaro in this Tuesday’s preaching). “A reaction to try to get out of the siege”, summarizes Maria Cristina Fernandes, columnist for the newspaper Valor Econômico and commentator for Rádio CBN. She refers both to the lack of government responses to the economic and social crises and to the progress of investigations that range from fake news to the presidential family’s cracks, including suspicions of corruption in the purchase of vaccines. “Bolsonaro may be weak to be re-elected”, but he still has a device to “give the public face to his coup”, says the journalist, who attended the event on Avenida Paulista. In her conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Maria Cristina predicts that the attacks on Moraes will end up “uniting even more” the ministers of the Supreme Court. As for the Congress, although the word impeachment was once again pronounced, everything continues to depend on the great absentee this September 7th: the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).