“It’s time to put a stop to this climb and the bravado”, says Arthur Lira

In an official statement, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), I said a moment ago that it is necessary to give a “enough” on the climbs and “bravado”, in a clear message to President Jair Bolsonaro.

He also played down the political crisis in the country, claiming that it is “oversized” because of social media.

“The Chamber has not stopped in the face of crises that only make Brazil waste time, lose lives and lose opportunities to progress, to be fairer and to build a better nation for all. The Powers have boundaries — the square, which must circumscribe their range of action. This defines respect and harmony. I cannot admit questions about decisions taken and overcome — such as the printed vote. Once defined, the page turns”, said the president of the Chamber a little while ago.

“It’s time to put a stop to this climb, in an infinite negative loop. Bravado on social networks, videos and an eternal platform stopped being a virtual element and started to impact the daily life of Brazil for real. Brazil sees gasoline at R$7, the dollar overvalued and expectations falling. A crisis that, unfortunately, is overestimated by social networks, which despite amplifying democracy, stimulates incitement and excesses”, declared.