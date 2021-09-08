Ivete Sangalo appears unrecognizable with her 3-year-old daughter and surprises

Singer Ivete Sangalo appeared performing a small treatment on her face, but her daughter didn’t like it.

The singer Ivete Sangalo surprised internet users by appearing unrecognizable. This is because she appeared on her social networks wearing a facial mask. With the mask on, only Veveta’s eyes and mouth were left out.

When appearing with the mask, Ivete Sangalo took the opportunity to talk about the program he is presenting, The Masked Singer Brasil. In this program, the participants sing in a mask so that it is not possible to know who they are. All participants are famous, but their identities are revealed only when they are eliminated from the show.

Veveta then said: “Good morning, Brazil! Good morning my guys, stopping by to say that today there is The Masked Singer, first we have Música Boa at Multishow and Masked Singer Brasil in this wonderful first season. I wait for you, kisses. And The Masked Singer is after the 9 pm soap opera”.

Seeing that her mother was wearing a face mask, one of the singer’s twin daughters, the three-year-old Marina, didn’t like the scene at all. The girl then said: “Did you put the mask back on? Take that mask off! Strip!”.

Ivete Sangalo so he decided to comply with his daughter’s request, but with good humor: “I put the mask on again! Who is behind this mask? You’ll have to find out! I’ll take it out here to reveal it to her”.

Internet users were all praise for the little Marina. “Oh my God! What a cute thing this Marina is!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “Marina’s little voice! How cute!”. One Internet user also said: “Marina is beautiful! I miss seeing these girls are cute!”.

Ivete and her husband Daniel Cady are the proud parents of twins Marina and Helena, three, and Marcelo, 11 years old. The couple have been very low-key towards their daughters in recent months and are avoiding showing images of the girls to the public. The last appearance Ivete made with her daughter Marina was during an interview she gave to Ana Maria Braga. Little Marina was a little upset and broke into the interview to be comforted by her famous mother.

