Ivete Sangalo does not rule out duet with Juliette Freire

With no live shows and Carnival, Ivete Sangalo is taking advantage of the moment to shine on TV, where she presents “The Masked Singer Brasil”, on Globo, and “Música Boa Ao Vivo”, on Multishow. But don’t think that the woman from Bahia forgot her origins and left music behind.

In her program on Multishow, Veveta announced that she plans to release, soon, an EP with new songs, such as “Moral”, which was released on the weekly program. With this, fans took advantage of a box of questions, which Ivete created on social networks, to find out if she intends to record something with ex-BBB Juliette Freire, who has just released her first work as a singer.

Divulgation/TV Globo

In response to fans, Ivete commented: “I haven’t met Juliette in person yet, like this. But we’ve watched Juliette so much, we already know a bit of her that is so important. She is very beautiful. We already like it from afar, without knowing it. Up close, he already loves. I have seen Juliette singing so beautiful, in tune. A good taste in interpretation. She likes music, right? Maybe one day we’ll meet and make a good singing?”.

READ MORE:

A point that plays in favor of this musical partnership is the success that the champion of Big Brother Brasil 21 is making on music platforms. So far, Juliette Freire’s six songs have reached the highest marks on Spotify Brazil, accumulating no less than 5,957,879 million streams in the first 24 hours.

Reproduction/Instagram

With that, Juliette is only behind Lady Gaga with the album “Chromatica”, which scored 7.7 million. Even before being released, Juliette’s EP had already conquered an important mark on the music platforms.

Now, is the expectation of fans. Without the dreamed of yes, it’s worth waiting to see what will be the surprises of this new EP by Ivete, which still doesn’t have a date to be released on digital platforms.