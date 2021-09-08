Jade Picon breaks the silence about João Guilherme and Neymar

Knitting around a possible affair between Neymar and jade picon, commented by João Guilherme, ex of the model, popcorn as one of the main gossips of the famous since the early hours of this Tuesday, September 7th. The afternoon, Jade he finally spoke out in his Stories on the subject.

The paulistana started by saying that she received more than eight thousand messages after having her number leaked by the son of Leonardo and he stressed that he does not like to have his name involved in controversies.

At dawn, João Guilherme, 19, brother of Zé Felipe, posted a photo of his camera roll in the stories and shared several personal conversations with Jade, his father and even a print of an unknown pix. The singer had unwittingly shared his brother’s number in the past and this time, he exposed a new number, later discovered to be Jade’s, in addition to a conversation that suggests it was the last between the two.

“Today is going to be a very special day for me, I came traveling to do my brand’s new campaign and I didn’t want to let any misunderstandings spoil my day in any way I couldn’t show you here,” he said. jade picon, initially.

“I’m not the type of person you see getting into controversy, who comes here to recant, leak number, conversation print. If I were that kind of person, this situation for me would be the easiest one ever. Want print? Here, but I’m not because I prefer to preserve it, she continued.

“The difference is that mine is exposed here. But I just ask that my time be respected. I believe that in any situation in life, each person has their time to absorb information, process it, overcome it, whatever. Like you, I also have my own time, it just so happens that it has been exposed here for another ten years. I just ask that my time be respected”, added Jade.

“This week is going to be an intense week of work, I didn’t want to pretend that nothing is happening, but that’s what I have to say. Now let’s get to work”, he concluded, and wrote “life goes on” in the story’s caption.

JOÃO GUILHERME EXPOSES PRINT WITH JEALOUSY OF NEYMAR AND JADE

Thanks to the blessed “game that didn’t happen” between Brazil and Argentina, last Sunday, September 5th in São Paulo, Neymar would have stayed with the model jade picon during a party hosted by his sister, Rafaella Santos. Jade herself posted photos on the spot.

and behold João Guilherme, with whom the model broke up at the end of August, made a post in the stories, with a print of the conversation on whatssap, apparently addressing her ex. He charged the fact that the person – not named in the post – had hooked up with someone.

“I found out who you were. Thanks for nothing. You’re a bit crazy in your head, I don’t really know you, but congratulations it was a great way to feed your ego, it’s a shame we ended up like that anyway,” he wrote João Guilherme.

In the post, he leaked the phone number, supposedly from Jade. And erased.

The “theme” soon went viral. João he even suggested that he could become a country singer, because of the suffering caused by the news. To top it off, the son of Leonardo still liked a post from an internet user quoting Marília Mendonça, the Queen of Suffering.

I’m going to take the opportunity and become a country singer— J҉O҉T҉I҉N҉H҉A҉ (@Joaoguiavila) September 7, 2021

EVERYONE WAITING FOR MARIA FIFI

As soon as the gossip spread, internet users clamored for the “presence” of the solution to any mystery: Zé Felipe, the “Maria Fifi”. The expectation for the reaction and comments of João Guilherme’s brother was total, until he “appeared”

“I’m answering questions, it’s been full since last night, this phone doesn’t stop, it’s full and I only have one thing to tell you: it’s CBF’s fault! It was as follows: boy Ney came to develop a wonderful work, the CBF dropped his date, what did he do? He went to the event!”, said Virgínia Fonseca’s husband.

LEFT EVEN FOR LARISSA MANOELA

Ex-girlfriend of João Guilherme, with whom he formed a romantic couple in “As Aventuras de Poliana”, on SBT, and in the film “Fala Sério, Mãe”, Larissa Manoela ended up being remembered in the crap. Some netizens rescued the fact that there was a suspicion that the actor would have betrayed Larissa with Jade. That would have been the reason the singer and actress broke up at the time.

When he announced the end of the relationship with jade picon, after three years together, João Guilherme did a live on his Instagram and commented on his relationship with Larissa, precisely to explain the end of the Jolari couple’s relationship.

A fan asked if they were like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. That’s because a video went viral on the web where Larissa Manoela compares the repercussion of her breakup with João Guilherme to the separation of the Hollywood stars.

“This is not true. That’s a meme there, bro. It’s a very good meme, I even like this meme a lot. It’s a meme that makes me laugh every time I see it. Thank you so much for reminding me.”

It is worth noting that, currently, Larissa dates the actor André Luiz Frambach, with whom he acted in the feature “Modo Avião”, last year.

jade picon and joão guilherme broke up but nothing beats jolari which was compared to the separation of brad pitt and angelina jolie pic.twitter.com/jE9rGAMNYN— jhennifer. (@comment_jhenni) August 29, 2021

WHAT END DID BRUNA BIANCARDI TAKE?

Let’s go back a little to the boy’s last rides ney… He wasn’t on a telelê with the influencer Bruna Biancardi? The PSG carque even took her to soccer matches and even to meet her family.

Bruna, who circulated in Paris with the ace in August and then came to Brazil with him, is 27 years old and lives in São Paulo. It’s beautiful, it has a body… The girl is a digital influencer specializing in e-commerce and marketing management.

Ariana, she has a degree in Fashion Business from Universidade Anhembi Morumbi, in São Paulo, since 2005. And Neymar he’s not the first famous the girl has dated. She’s already “paired” with a singer who was in the last season of MTV’s “On Vacation with the Ex”, Caique Gama. She was even part of a video of the young man, published in 2017, where she released her voice in tune!

But, it seems, the affair is already shipwrecked and let’s wait for the scenes of the next chapters!

