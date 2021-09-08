Japan gives up on hosting 2021 Club World Cup | international football

Japan decided not to host the Club World Cup 2021, which is scheduled to take place between December 9th and December 19th of this year. The information was released by the Japanese agency “Kyodo News” and confirmed by ge . FIFA is now studying a new venue for the competition.

According to “Kyodo”, the Japanese Football Association (JFA) is concerned about the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic and was counting on the total release of the public to host the matches. The entity has no source of income and hoped to have good revenue from the event.

Real Madrid Club World Champion 2016, the year Japan last hosted the tournament — Photo: Reuters

At Olympics and the Paralympics were performed without the presence of an audience in Tokyo. The Club World Cup would force the JFA to make changes to its calendar. Without the tournament, the entity would gain a relief in December before the January playoffs for Asian World Cup qualifiers.

FIFA has not yet officially commented on the matter. The entity had announced in December last year that the Club World Cup would return to Japan in 2021. There is still no decision on when the competition will be in its expanded format, with 24 clubs, which was scheduled to be this year, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The tournament would return to Japan after four editions: in 2017 and 2018, the UAE was the host, and the last two took place in Qatar. Japan is the country that most often hosted the Club World Cup organized by FIFA, eight.

Between 1980 and 2004, the country also hosted the former Intercontinental Cup, which brought together the champions of the Libertadores and the European Champions League, and was later recognized by FIFA as the World Cup.

See the situation of each of the continental cups that give space to the Worlds for their champions:

It is in its semifinal phase, with the matches Flamengo x Barcelona-EQU and Palmeiras x Atlético-MG. The decision is on November 27, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

African Champions League

Asian Champions League

The round of 16 games are set and will be played next week. The tournament decision should only be at the end of the year.

Esteghlal (Iran) vs. Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Istikol (Tajikistan) vs. Persepolis (Iran)

Al Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) vs. Al Wahda (United Arab Emirates)

Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) x Tractor (Iran)

Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) vs. Kawasaki Frontale (Japan)

Nagoya Grampus (Japan) x Daegu (South Korea)

Jeonbuk Hyundai (South Korea) vs BG Pathum United (Thailand)

Cerezo Osaka (Japan) vs FC Pohang Steelers (South Korea)

Concacaf Champions League

It is in the semifinal with the games: Monterrey x Cruz Azul and América-MEX x Philadelphia Union. Monterrey won the first game 1-0, and América-MEX won the first game 2-0. The final should take place in October.

Oceania Champions League

In June, the OFC (Confederation of Oceania) canceled the tournament for the second year in a row due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The entity nominated Auckland City. Last champion of the continent, Auckland missed the Worlds in February to preserve the social isolation that was maintained in New Zealand.

national champion of the host country