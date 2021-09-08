João Carlos Assis Brasil, great exponent of the national piano, dies at the age of 76 – 07/09/2021 – Illustrated

João Carlos Assis Brasil, one of the important names in piano in Brazil, died this Monday (6), aged 76 years. He had suffered a heart attack on Friday (3).

The information was published by the musician’s Instagram page. “We communicate with deep sadness the death today of our dear João Carlos Assis Brasil, as a result of a heart attack last Friday. He fulfilled his mission here and now he is eternal”, says the communiqué, signed by the artist’s advisor.

The pianist’s wake takes place on Wednesday (8), from 1 pm, at Sala Municipal Baden Powell, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro.

The twin brother of saxophonist Victor Assis Brasil, João Carlos Assis Brasil learned classical piano as a child, when he was considered a prodigy. Later, he joined orchestras, studied in Europe, won awards and was close to American music, especially jazz classics.

Throughout his career, he played with artists such as Maria Bethânia, Ney Matogrosso, Wagner Tiso, Zizi Possi, Jacques Morelembaum and Alaíde Costa, among others. The pianist also recorded albums in which he plays the work of Brazilian composers, such as Heitor Villa-Lobos and Ernesto Nazareth.

Assis Brasil was for many years a professor at the Villa-Lobos Music School, and also taught at the Brazilian Conservatory of Music and the Conservatory of Niterói, in Rio de Janeiro.