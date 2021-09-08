João Guilherme posts homophobic conversation on his social network | Fabia Oliveira



João Guilherme Reproduction/Instagram

It seems that common sense is not a quality of João Guilherme. The son of singer Leonardo posted on social networks the print of a conversation with his brother, Zé Felipe, where he made fun of and nurtured stigmas with lesbian women. In the conversation, you can see that he is amused by the fact that they compare lesbians with their father, a cis man.

João is already too old to know that making fun of the sexual orientation and physical choices of others is not a reason to joke, much less to pass on, as if it were something funny. Did he like it when they showed photos of his genitalia in WhatsApp groups and they made fun of him? Lesbians suffer the most diverse types of prejudice on a daily basis to be able to be who they are.

It is worth remembering that in the middle of 2021, sexualizing and associating images of lesbian women with male fetishes is to corroborate with a disgusting and outdated machismo. So, instead of treating it as a joke, João Guilherme should be less childish and learn more about the LGBTQIA+ cause and not just when it is convenient for him to engage followers.

In June 2019, the STF decided to criminalize homophobia and transphobia, determining that the conduct should be punished by the Racism Law (7716/89). Because of this, it is a crime to practice, induce, or incite discrimination or prejudice based on the sexual orientation of any person, thus having a penalty of one to three years, in addition to a fine, which may reach five years if the offense of disclosure of the homophobic act in the media, as in social networks.

In other words, exactly what João Guilherme did when he posted the bad joke in his Instagram story to his more than 13 million followers. Now it is necessary to know if brands like John John, Fila, Colcci, Carolina Herrera, among others that advertise on their page, also condone this type of prejudice.