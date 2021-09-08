Jojo Todynho breaks dick on the internet after attacks: “retired bitch”

the funk girl Jojo Todynho returned to being the target of controversy on social networks. The artist is being accused of getting involved with a manicurist’s boyfriend carioca, which has made social networks catch fire.

Knowing all the fuss, Jogo used his Instagram profile this past Sunday (5) to comment on the situation. The artist denied that the boy was dating and he guaranteed that he would never get involved with any committed man..

“Do you really think that I, Jordana, Jojo Todynho, need to hang out with other guys? Old bitch, retired bitch. I’ve never had to go to bed with anyone’s male because I have the man I want, the time I want and I don’t even have the time for that”, started Jojo. “Respect for the education my grandmother and aunt gave me. I never coveted anything from anyone, never touched anything from anyone. I’m where I am because I knew how to plant and if I’m harvesting, it’s because of my effort”, he said.

Soon after, the presenter of Jojo Nove e Meia (Multishow), revealed that the attacks were causing him mental health problems and was barely able to sleep.

“I’m at a stress level that I can’t sleep. So respect me, you who come to curse me. Because if there’s one thing I know how to be, it’s a bitch and a slut, I teach that. I don’t need to hang out with anyone’s male. I didn’t know which date was a boyfriend. I’m a single woman. I met the most worthy bachelor”, completed the funkeira.

Apologies

After unburdening herself in the sequence of videos, Jojo returned to the social network to apologize to her team of advisors. the artist revealed that they all asked her not to make this pronouncement., but she said she didn’t resist so many attacks.

“I’m going to start this video by apologizing to someone who will be very upset with me, but I want to say that I love you so much, I listen to you, I’m grateful to you and everything you’ve done and done for me,” he said. Jojo. “Because you asked me a lot, but I’m tired, because I see and read things and I’ve been passing over it. But there are times when you can’t, and if you were missing the old Jojo, I came back here just for a moment”, he added.

known for having a endless list of discussions on social media, Jojo still needled those people who were wanting to see her “getting out of line”: “Just to leave a message like Jojo Todynho because people were missing her. And I’m a straight talker, I don’t send a message. Or come to my social network and make up stories, it’s not fun with me, you know how things work with me”.