Jorge should be available to Abel to debut at Palmeiras starting next week | palm trees

Hired on July 23, the shirt 6 underwent surgery on his left knee in December. He has already started to participate in parts of the activities with the rest of the cast and this Wednesday he worked in a reduced space with under-20 athletes to simulate game situations.

– Jorge is at the end of his rehabilitation, specifically in the reconditioning phase, and this already allows him to work with the ball with the group, with unpredictability and with a certain demand. We hope that from next week it will be fully handed over to Abel and the technical committee – said scientific coordinator Daniel Gonçalves.

At 25 years of age, Jorge was hired free of charge from Monaco – the French team kept 50% of its economic rights, and Verdão kept the remaining half. He signed by the end of 2025.

The full-back was chosen along with Piquerez to replace Matías Viña, negotiated with Roma, Italy. The alviverde squad still has Renan and Victor Luis in the position.