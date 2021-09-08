Karma? João Guilherme suspects that Jade Picon betrayed him with Neymar

The night of this Monday (6/9) was agitated on social networks, especially João Guilherme, Zé Felipe, Jade Picon and Neymar. Rumors on the web say that the influencer stayed with the player right after the interrupted match between Brazil and Argentina, on Sunday (5/9).

The story, however, didn’t start there: João leaked a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation with someone fans suspected was Jade. The messages say that she would have done “this” to feed her ego and that he was sorry they ended up like this.

When the Gossip do Dia profile published the suspicion that Jade and Neymar would have stayed at the game’s after party at Rafaella’s house, the player’s sister, everyone joined the points. Remember that João and Jade announced the end of their relationship last week.

Zé Felipe, João Guilherme’s brother, also made history and used his Instagram profile to send a hint to Neymar

“I only have one thing to tell you: CBF is to blame. It was as follows: boy Ney has been developing a wonderful work, the CBF dropped his date, and what did he do? He went to the event”, said Virginia’s husband, pointing to the place where the player would have stayed with his ex-sister-in-law.

Repercussion on the internet

Jade has not yet commented and João made fun of the subject on his social networks, saying that he would not sleep in a fetal position that night. He also said that he will become a country singer after going through this suffering.

But users of social networks – and especially Twitter – don’t let anything go cheap. During the night, another name that came on the agenda was Larissa Manoela.

She and João Guilherme dated for over a year and ended up in 2016, with rumors that he had betrayed the artist. Now, many comment on him having suffered from the same harm he caused the actress.

In addition, it seems that Neymar takes the place of Vitão with his “my couple 2.0”, as many called it. That’s because the player has already commented in some publications at the time that Jade and João were together, calling them “beautiful f*ck couple”.