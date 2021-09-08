Keanu Reeves appears as Neo in 1st teaser and images

by

Warner Bros. today released an interactive teaser for “The Matrix 4” — officially renamed “The Matrix Resurrections” through a website titled “Choose Your Matrix.” You can access it here.

Upon opening the link, the user is led to choose between the red and the blue pill, just like in the first movie in the Wachowski sisters franchise. The teaser alternates the scenes displayed for each choice and even shows the exact time the user is watching it.

The teaser closes by announcing that the trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” will be released next Thursday, September 9th.

Set to open December 22 in the US, the fourth film in the Matrix franchise is written and directed by Lana Wachowski and continues the story begun in the 1999 original, which apparently had been completed with “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as her Trinity partner, the cast includes returns from Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson.

There are also new faces like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith and Ellen Hollman.

Filming of the film ended in November of last year.

Neo, Trinity and young Morpheus: Warner releases ‘Matrix 4’ trailer

Neo and Trinity in 'Matrix 4' - Reproduction/Warner

1 / 15

Neo and Trinity in ‘The Matrix 4’

Reproduction/Warner

Keanu Reeves as the protagonist of 'Matrix 4' - Reproduction/Warner

two / 15

Keanu Reeves as the protagonist of ‘The Matrix 4’

Reproduction/Warner

Neo appears alone in one of the teaser versions of 'Matrix 4' - Playback/Warner

3 / 15

Neo appears alone in one of the teaser versions of ‘Matrix 4’

Reproduction/Warner

Neo in 'Matrix 4' - Play/Warner

4 / 15

Neo in ‘Matrix 4’

Reproduction/Warner

Battle in 'Matrix 4' - Play/Warner

5 / 15

Battle in ‘Matrix 4’

Reproduction/Warner

Interactive site asks for choice between two versions of teaser - Reproduction/Warner

6 / 15

Interactive site asks for choice between two teaser versions

Reproduction/Warner

'Matrix 4' hits theaters in December - Playback/Warner

7 / 15

‘Matrix 4’ hits theaters in December

Reproduction/Warner

The young Morpheus in 'The Matrix 4' - Reproduction/Warner

8 / 15

The young Morpheus in ‘The Matrix 4’

Reproduction/Warner

The sequel to The Matrix will again bring the war against machines - Play/Warner

9 / 15

The sequel to The Matrix will again bring the war against machines

Reproduction/Warner

Jonathan Groff Joins The Cast Of The Movie - Reproduction/Warner

10 / 15

Jonathan Groff joined the film’s cast

Reproduction/Warner

Matrix 4 - Playback/Warner

11 / 15

Matrix 4

Reproduction/Warner

Neo fights in 'Matrix 4' - Play/Warner

12 / 15

Neo fights in ‘Matrix 4’

Reproduction/Warner

Keanu Reeves appears from behind in 'Matrix 4' trailer - Playback/Warner

13 / 15

Keanu Reeves appears from behind in ‘Matrix 4’ trailer

Reproduction/Warner

Interactive teaser shows you the exact time you watch it - Play/Warner

14 / 15

Interactive teaser shows you the exact time you watch it

Reproduction/Warner

Matrix 4 returns classic characters and debuts in December - Reproduction/Warner

15 / 15

Matrix 4 brings the return of classic characters and debuts in December

Reproduction/Warner