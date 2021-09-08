Keanu Reeves appears as Neo in 1st teaser and images

Warner Bros. today released an interactive teaser for “The Matrix 4” — officially renamed “The Matrix Resurrections” through a website titled “Choose Your Matrix.” You can access it here.

Upon opening the link, the user is led to choose between the red and the blue pill, just like in the first movie in the Wachowski sisters franchise. The teaser alternates the scenes displayed for each choice and even shows the exact time the user is watching it.

The teaser closes by announcing that the trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” will be released next Thursday, September 9th.

Set to open December 22 in the US, the fourth film in the Matrix franchise is written and directed by Lana Wachowski and continues the story begun in the 1999 original, which apparently had been completed with “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as her Trinity partner, the cast includes returns from Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson.

There are also new faces like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith and Ellen Hollman.

Filming of the film ended in November of last year.

